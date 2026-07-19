IRGC says US ‘trying to compensate for military defeat’ with attacks

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says it has delivered “heavy blows to American bases in Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, and other nations, and this seriousness will continue,” Al Jazeera reports.

“The Americans are trying to compensate for their defeat in this war through military actions and return the Strait of Hormuz to its pre-war conditions, but they will certainly not succeed,” said Brigadier-General Yadollah Javani, an IRGC commander, in a post on Telegram.

He also vowed “revenge and retribution” for those who killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, “and these individuals must bid farewell to peaceful sleep and comfort”.