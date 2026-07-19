Spain and Argentina brace for World Cup final

Lionel Messi’s battle-hardened Argentina take on silky Spain in the World Cup final at 12am PKT as the first 48-team tournament in history reaches a climax in New Jersey, AFP notes.

The South Americans are striving to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups, while Spain are eyeing a second title after their maiden victory in 2010.

Sunday’s showpiece is likely to be the final World Cup appearance for Messi, widely considered the greatest player of all time.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni urged fans to make the most of seeing the diminutive genius lead out his team at MetLife Stadium at the age of 39.

Spain captain Rodri said he was bracing for a “physical” battle and would aim to ignore any possible “provocations”.

Fans of Spain show support to their team ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Match against Argentina on July 18, 2026 in New York City. — AFP