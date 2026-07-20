Federal Government Employees Housing Authority to readjust plot quota in F-14, F-15 over excess allotment to judges

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has decided to readjust the quota of plots in F-14 and 15 as judges had been allotted more plots than their approved quota.

Moreover, a readjustment will also be made in Sky Gardens Scheme located near Bhara Kahu.

Sources in FGEHA told Dawn that 25 category-I plots (one kanal) in F-14 and F-15 allotted to judges in 2016-17 will be readjusted against different quotas and for accommodating the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration officers and other professional bodies, whose quota was utilised for judges and others.

The sources said that 1,085 plots of different categories available in Sky Garden Scheme will be adjusted/swapped to other quotas on proportionate basis. They said that after adjusting the quota sharing, the remaining balance plots will be allocated to the federal government’s serving quota, where applicable.

Readjustment will also be made in Sky Gardens Scheme located near Bhara Kahu, says official

In the Sky Garden Scheme, there were a total of 4,255 plots of FGEHA and so far 2,452 have been allotted under different categories due to non-availability or limited availability of eligible applicants/members in those categories. There are several quotas where large numbers of applicants are awaiting allotment. Therefore, the authority has decided to readjust the quota of 1,085 plots to allot them to eligible members belonging to other quotas.

The case of F-14-15 is completely different from Sky Garden as in these two sectors FGEHA made allotment of 7,201 plots as per initial layout plan in 2016, but revised the layout plan in 2021 that revealed a substantial reduction in number of available plots, bringing the total down to 6,800.

As a result, sources said, allotments made under certain quotas marginally exceeded their prescribed percentage allocation. Similarly, plots initially reserved for ICT administration were subsequently utilised for allotment to judges as at that time only one recommendation had been received from the ICT administration against category-I quota plot.

Therefore, the ICT quota was allocated to eligible applicants from professional judges.

The sources said that for judges, 16 plots of category-I were reserved but they were allotted 40 plots. While, 16 category-I plots were reserved for ICT administration, but one plot was allotted. There were five category-I plots available for employees of the district courts and 10 for Islamabad Bar Association but they were not allotted.

The sources said that for judges, ICT officers, law officers, Islamabad Bar Association, employees of district courts, there were overall 54 reserved plots and out of them 47 were allotted.

Meanwhile, sources in FGEHA said that the ICT administration has approached FGEHA for allotment of category-I plots in sector F-14/15 for their officers as per their allotted percentage quota.

They said that so far 22 recommendations by ICT had been received by FGEHA. Nine plots that were transferred from Islamabad Bar Association and the district courts quota should also be adjusted.

They said to adjust previous allotments, there is a need to readjust different quotas and FGEHA is all set to readjust, swapping 25 category- I plots in F-14-15, where no applicants are available in different quotas.

Asked how FGEHA can make these adjustments without approval of its executive board, an officer said: “This matter was presented before the 48th meeting of FGEHA and the board approved/allowed FGEHA to readjust/swap 25 category-I plots in sector F-14 and F-15, where no applicants are available in different quotas.”

The board also approved adjustment/swapping of 1,085 plots of different categories in Sky Garden Scheme to other quotas on proportionate basis,” said one of the senior officers of FGEHA.

He said that a meeting of the executive board was held last month, but “we are waiting for minutes of the meeting, which were issued last week. So now, we are all set to carry out the re-adjustment work.”

It is relevant to note here that development work in sector F-14-15 continues with pace. However, the Sky Gardens Scheme in Bhara Kahu has been facing inordinate delays.

According to FGEHA documents, a joint venture agreement for the Sky Gardens project was executed with M/s Commoners Sky Gardens on October 11, 2019, based on a land-sharing model involving up to 11,000 kanals located in Mauza Kathar and Mengal, tehsil and district Murree, near Bhara Kahu.

The project envisaged the development of 5,754 residential plots with an equity distribution ratio of 70:30 between the joint venture partners. Commercial land has been shared at a ratio of 45:55 as per agreed terms for commercial land utilisation and development. But physical progress in the scheme is less than 50pc.

Published in Dawn, July 20th, 2026