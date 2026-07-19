Trump to bask in FIFA World Cup final spotlight

US President Donald Trump will bask in the spotlight at the World Cup final — after already providing one of the tournament’s most controversial moments, AFP notes.

Trump is expected to present the trophy alongside FIFA boss and close friend Gianni Infantino to the winner of the game between Spain and Argentina.

The match in New Jersey will be the first World Cup fixture that Trump has attended, in an unusual move for an 80-year-old leader who normally loves to be in the spotlight.

While the focus will be on the football, Trump will be competing for centre stage.

Trump has hitched his political brand to the World Cup since returning in January 2025 to the Oval Office, where he has hosted Infantino on multiple occasions.

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