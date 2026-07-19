France's Mbappe is now FIFA World Cup's all-time top scorer

France striker Kylian Mbappe is now the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer ​with 22 goals after he netted twice ‌in Les Bleus’ 6-4 defeat by England in the third-place game yesterday.

The 27-year-old leapfrogged Argentina’s Lionel Messi (21), who ​is due to play in Sunday’s final ​against Spain, and although that will almost certainly ⁠be his rival’s last World Cup game, Mbappe ​will probably play in at least one more ​global tournament.

Mbappe finished his third World Cup campaign with 10 goals to lead the Golden Boot standings, two ahead ​of Messi.

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