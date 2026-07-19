France's Mbappe is now FIFA World Cup's all-time top scorer

France striker Kylian Mbappe is now the World Cup’s all-time leading scorer with 22 goals after he netted twice in Les Bleus’ 6-4 defeat by England in the third-place game yesterday.
The 27-year-old leapfrogged Argentina’s Lionel Messi (21), who is due to play in Sunday’s final against Spain, and although that will almost certainly be his rival’s last World Cup game, Mbappe will probably play in at least one more global tournament.
Mbappe finished his third World Cup campaign with 10 goals to lead the Golden Boot standings, two ahead of Messi.
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