Omar Ayub declared ‘proclaimed offender’

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad on Saturday declared PTI Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan a proclaimed offender in a case related to the party’s November 26 protest after he failed to appear despite repeated court summons.

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Kundi issued the order while hearing the case registered at the Secretariat Police Station. During the proceedings, the court noted that Omar Ayub had been summoned to appear but failed to attend the hearing.

Following his repeated non-appearance, the court declared the PTI leader a proclaimed offender and also issued his permanent arrest warrant. The case pertains to the November 26 protest and was registered at the Secretariat Police Station under Section 144 and other relevant provisions of the law.

With the latest order, law enforcement authorities have been directed to execute the arrest warrant and produce the PTI leader before the court in accordance with the law. The court adjourned further proceedings until a later date.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026