Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to upgrade emergency response infrastructure at city beaches

KARACHI: In a major step towards strengthening emergency preparedness and enhancing public safety, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has initiated an extensive programme to upgrade its emergency response infrastructure across Karachi, particularly at city beaches.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, the KMC will upgrade its Emergency Response Centre to enhance its operational capacity for handling beach-related emergencies, particularly at Hawkesbay, where the risk of drowning increases during weekends and public holidays.

The upgraded facility will enable rescue teams to respond more swiftly and effectively, ensuring the timely deployment of lifeguards and equipment to protect beachgoers, it added.

Recognising the importance of safeguarding human life, the enhanced Emergency Response Centre will be equipped to improve coordination, communication and emergency response capabilities, enabling rescuers to reach victims in the shortest possible time and strengthen preventive measures along Karachi’s coastline.

Mayor orders officials to increase number of lifeguards, equipment especially at Hawkesbay on weekends and public holidays

In addition to improving beach emergency management, KMC will establish a new Fire Station at Mauripur, which will serve as a dedicated emergency response centre for the surrounding industrial areas.

The new facility will substantially reduce emergency response times in one of Karachi’s major industrial zones, ensuring prompt firefighting and rescue services for industries, commercial establishments, and nearby residential communities.

Acting on the directives of Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, KMC has floated tenders worth Rs 100 million for the rehabilitation, expansion and establishment of the fire and rescue facilities.

The mayor directed the fire department to continue modernising its infrastructure and strengthening emergency response mechanisms in line with international standards.

He stated that the rehabilitation and expansion of emergency facilities will not only improve firefighting operations but will also reinforce Karachi’s disaster preparedness, rescue capabilities, and emergency management network.

The upgraded infrastructure will enable KMC to respond more effectively to fires, industrial emergencies, road accidents, natural disasters, and beach-related incidents.

The mayor further reiterated KMC’s commitment to building a safer and more resilient Karachi through sustained investment in modern emergency services and public safety infrastructure.

He added that strengthening rescue facilities is an essential component of the city’s broader development agenda, aimed at providing reliable municipal services and protecting the lives and property of Karachi’s residents.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026