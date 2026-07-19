E-Paper | July 19, 2026

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to upgrade emergency response infrastructure at city beaches

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
Lifeguards keep watch from their post.—White Star / file
Lifeguards keep watch from their post.—White Star / file
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KARACHI: In a major step towards strengthening emergency preparedness and enhancing public safety, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has initiated an extensive programme to upgrade its emergency response infrastructure across Karachi, particularly at city beaches.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, the KMC will upgrade its Emergency Response Centre to enhance its operational capacity for handling beach-related emergencies, particularly at Hawkesbay, where the risk of drowning increases during weekends and public holidays.

The upgraded facility will enable rescue teams to respond more swiftly and effectively, ensuring the timely deployment of lifeguards and equipment to protect beachgoers, it added.

Recognising the importance of safeguarding human life, the enhanced Emergency Response Centre will be equipped to improve coordination, communication and emergency response capabilities, enabling rescuers to reach victims in the shortest possible time and strengthen preventive measures along Karachi’s coastline.

Mayor orders officials to increase number of lifeguards, equipment especially at Hawkesbay on weekends and public holidays

In addition to improving beach emergency management, KMC will establish a new Fire Station at Mauripur, which will serve as a dedicated emergency response centre for the surrounding industrial areas.

The new facility will substantially reduce emergency response times in one of Karachi’s major industrial zones, ensuring prompt firefighting and rescue services for industries, commercial establishments, and nearby residential communities.

Acting on the directives of Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, KMC has floated tenders worth Rs 100 million for the rehabilitation, expansion and establishment of the fire and rescue facilities.

The mayor directed the fire department to continue modernising its infrastructure and strengthening emergency response mechanisms in line with international standards.

He stated that the rehabilitation and expansion of emergency facilities will not only improve firefighting operations but will also reinforce Karachi’s disaster preparedness, rescue capabilities, and emergency management network.

The upgraded infrastructure will enable KMC to respond more effectively to fires, industrial emergencies, road accidents, natural disasters, and beach-related incidents.

The mayor further reiterated KMC’s commitment to building a safer and more resilient Karachi through sustained investment in modern emergency services and public safety infrastructure.

He added that strengthening rescue facilities is an essential component of the city’s broader development agenda, aimed at providing reliable municipal services and protecting the lives and property of Karachi’s residents.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026

Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
Updated 19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

The threat of the war restarting and the conflict expanding is very real.
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe