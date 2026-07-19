E-Paper | July 19, 2026

New mechanism for oil prices challenged in LHC

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

LAHORE: A public interest petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court challenging the recent increase in petroleum prices and the government’s decision to determine fuel prices on a daily basis.

The plea was filed by Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) Chairman Azhar Siddique, raising legal objections to the government’s new mechanism for fixing petroleum prices on a daily basis.

It argues that the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) had already revised petroleum prices through a notification issued on July 10, increasing petrol from Rs297.53 to Rs310.71 per litre and high-speed diesel from Rs309.50 to Rs323.30 per litre with effect from July 11. However, it says, a second notification issued just a week later further raised petrol by Rs5.44 per litre to Rs316.15 and diesel by Rs31.05 per litre to Rs354.35 for only three days.

The petition argues that the back-to-back revisions indicate a shift towards daily or ultra-short-cycle fuel pricing without any publicly disclosed legal framework, statutory formula or transparent methodology.

It contends that the government’s pricing mechanism violates various articles of the Constitution by imposing arbitrary financial burdens on citizens through executive decisions lacking parliamentary oversight.

It submits that petroleum products are essential to transport, agriculture, electricity generation and industrial production and abrupt fuel price increases inevitably trigger inflation, placing an unbearable burden on consumers, farmers, transporters, traders and small businesses.

The plea also alleges that, under the guise of fuel price revisions, the government has substantially increased the Petroleum Development Levy and Climate Support Levy without disclosing key pricing components.

Referring to reports published by several national media outlets, the petition maintains that the government’s move towards daily or short-term pricing had generated widespread public concern over the legality and fairness of the existing petroleum pricing regime.

The JAP asked the court to suspend the July 17 notification and direct the government to discontinue ad-hoc one-day and three-day price revisions.

It also asked the court to order the government to disclose the complete pricing formula and statutory basis for fuel price calculations.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2026

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf escalation
19 Jul, 2026

Gulf escalation

THE Islamabad MoU, and the broader US-Iran ceasefire this document is supposed to underpin, is unravelling before ...
Looming monsoon
19 Jul, 2026

Looming monsoon

THE monsoon season is here. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide alert for widespread,...
Closing one file
19 Jul, 2026

Closing one file

ABDUL Rashid Wani was stopped by Indian soldiers near his home in Srinagar in July 1997. He never returned. Nearly...
GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe