Dar discusses diplomatic developments, follow-up actions with FO officials

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has held a meeting with Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch and other senior Foreign Office (FO) officials, where recent diplomatic developments came under discussion.

“The meeting covered follow-up actions, ongoing diplomatic priorities, and preparations for upcoming engagements,” the FO says in a statement.

“DPM/FM emphasised the importance of close coordination, effective implementation of diplomatic initiatives, and sustained efforts towards advancing Pakistan’s foreign policy objectives and national interests.”