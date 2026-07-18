Hezbollah buries dozens of fighters in south Lebanon

Hezbollah has held a mass funeral for dozens of people, most of them fighters killed in the most recent fighting with Israel, in southern Lebanon’s Majdal Selm, according to AFP.

In the heavily damaged village, Hezbollah has buried 44 people, 39 of them fighters and four civilians said to have been killed in Israeli operations, and one man who died of natural causes.

An AFP correspondent reports seeing trucks carrying the coffins to the burial site, as weeping women held portraits of the dead and of Iran’s late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli strike on Tehran in February.

Many Lebanese have been unable to bury their loved ones in their hometowns as the fighting is still raging.

“You are invited to participate in the blessed funeral of Majdal Selm’s martyrs,” reads an announcement to Hezbollah’s supporters, with the names of the dead.