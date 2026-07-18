Jordan denounces Iranian attacks on Gulf states

Jordan has condemned renewed Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait, in which a Kuwaiti power and water desalination plant was struck, state news agency Petra News reports.

“The attacks are a blatant violation of the sovereignty of countries, a threat to their security, stability and territorial integrity, a dangerous escalation, and a flagrant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter,” it adds quoting the kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs.

The ministry reiterates Jordan’s full solidarity with Bahrain and Kuwait, and supports “all measures they take to protect their sovereignty, security, and the safety of their citizens and residents”.