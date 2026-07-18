UAE slams Iranian attacks on Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait

The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms renewed attacks by Iran targeting Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan with missiles and drones.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that these hostile attacks “constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly nations and a threat to their security and stability”.

“The ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding their security and stability,” the statement adds.