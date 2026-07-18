E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Attack on Kuwaiti desalination plant 'crosses all red lines': Qatar

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Qatar has condemned in the strongest terms renewed attacks launched by Iran on the territories of Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, calling them a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the targeted states and the integrity of their territories, and a blatant breach of international law, the United Nations Charter, and the principles of good neighbourliness”.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that targeting power stations and water desalination plants in the State of Kuwait crosses all red lines, and constitutes a brazen violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, and what it contains in terms of emphasis on respecting the sovereignty of these states and the integrity of their territories, and rejecting the targeting of civilians and vital facilities,” Qatar’s foreign ministry says in a statement.

The ministry adds that the continuation of these attacks represents a dangerous escalation which complicates efforts to contain regional tensions and undermine political and diplomatic endeavours aiming to ensure regional security and stability.

“The ministry stresses the necessity of an immediate and complete cessation of all military actions and attacks that threaten the security and stability of the region, refraining from everything that would expand the scope of escalation, and a serious return to the path of dialogue and negotiations, and commitment to the understandings achieved through diplomatic efforts,” the statement concludes.

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