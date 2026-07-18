Netanyahu is war criminal, belongs in The Hague, says NYC Mayor Mamdani

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu belongs “in the Hague” and is “a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court”.

Netanyahu is expected to visit New York City for the UN General Assembly in September.

The mayor tells a US media outlet that he is unclear on whether he has the legal authority to order the New York Police Department, which he oversees, to arrest a foreign leader like Netanyahu. He says he is in “an active conversation” with the city’s Law Department over the matter.