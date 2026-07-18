GCC chief condemns Iranian attacks as 'war crimes'

The head of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, has issued a statement condemning Iran’s “treacherous” attacks on Gulf states in the strongest terms and labelling them “war crimes”.

“Iran’s actions constitute a highly dangerous escalation, a grave violation of international law and the United Nations (UN) Charter, as well as war crimes requiring international accountability and prosecution, given the deliberate targeting of infrastructure and civilian facilities in flagrant violation of all international norms and conventions, and a persistent determination to destabilise regional security and stability,” the statement reads.