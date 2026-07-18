US Central Command (Centcom) has denied claims by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that two oil tankers exploded after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
“Like most IRGC claims, this is false,” Centcom says in a post on X.
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US Central Command (Centcom) has denied claims by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) that two oil tankers exploded after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz.
“Like most IRGC claims, this is false,” Centcom says in a post on X.