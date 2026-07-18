Iran has suspended commitments under Islamabad MoU after ‘US violations’: deputy FM

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has said Tehran has “suspended” its commitments under the Islamabad MoU signed with the US after Washington “violated” the agreement, Fars news agency reports.

“We have suspended our commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum,” Fars quoted Gharibabadi as saying.

He said the US had “violated and suspended all its commitments under the framework” of the MoU.

“We have also suspended our commitments; we are not implementing them and are focused on defending the country,” the minister added.