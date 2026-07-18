E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Argentina await FIFA decision over displaying Falklands banner

Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

Football’s global governing body FIFA will assess match reports before deciding if they take any action over Argentina’s players holding up a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argen­tinas” (The Falklands are Argentine) following their victory over England.

A British minister had Thursday called for FIFA to look into the incident following the World Cup semi-final match in Atlanta.

FIFA released a statement late on Thursday saying they were “assessing the match reports”.

“As is standard procedure, Fifa’s independent disciplinary committee is currently assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps based on the Fifa disciplinary code,” it said.

Read more here.

FIFA WC Final

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

GSP-Plus renewal
Updated 18 Jul, 2026

GSP-Plus renewal

THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...
AJK engagement
18 Jul, 2026

AJK engagement

A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...
Delayed relief
18 Jul, 2026

Delayed relief

THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...
Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe