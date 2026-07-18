Argentina await FIFA decision over displaying Falklands banner

Football’s global governing body FIFA will assess match reports before deciding if they take any action over Argentina’s players holding up a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argen­tinas” (The Falklands are Argentine) following their victory over England .

A British minister had Thursday called for FIFA to look into the incident following the World Cup semi-final match in Atlanta.

FIFA released a statement late on Thursday saying they were “assessing the match reports”.

“As is standard procedure, Fifa’s independent disciplinary committee is currently assessing the match reports and considering the relevant circumstances before deciding on potential further steps based on the Fifa disciplinary code,” it said.

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