FIFA World Cup title winners to receive US-style championship rings

The winners of Sunday’s World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will receive championship rings in addition to the trophy and gold medals, FIFA said, the latest sign of the governing body’s push to Americanise its flagship tournament.

FIFA said 30 bespoke rings would be presented to the winning team following the final at New York New Jersey Stadium, with the captain and head coach initially receiving temporary versions immediately after the match.

The rings will then be customised to reflect the identity of the winning team and individually fitted before being presented at a later date.

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