FIFA World Cup 2026 final — Argentina vs Spain

- Spanish elan meets Argentinian steel in a historic World Cup final which sees the reigning champions of Europe and South America battle for football’s ultimate prize.
- Master will take on apprentice when Spain coach Luis de la Fuente lines up against his former student, Argentina’s Lionel Scaloni, in the World Cup final. Read more here
- Holders Argentina are bidding to become the first team in 64 years to successfully defend the title, in what is almost certainly the final World Cup match of captain Lionel Messi’s career.
- Spain are aiming to thwart those ambitions by clinching the country’s second World Cup crown following their maiden victory in 2010.
- The final will also see an unprecedented 25-30 minute half-time interval for a Super Bowl-style concert featuring the likes of Madonna, Shakira and Justin Bieber.