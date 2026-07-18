FIFA World Cup 2026 final — Argentina vs Spain

Updated 18 Jul, 2026 GSP-Plus renewal THERE is no glossing over the fact that the country’s leadership faces tough choices in the months ahead. Brussels...

18 Jul, 2026 AJK engagement A WELCOME lowering of political temperatures appears to be underway in Azad Kashmir, as the region’s...

18 Jul, 2026 Delayed relief THE decision to defer the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage’s first funding approvals is a setback for...

17 Jul, 2026 Barren reforms PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...

17 Jul, 2026 Dumbing down? THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...