Kuwait says several firefighters injured after Iranian attacks

Kuwait’s Fire Force has said that a number of its firefighters and a worker were injured while responding to the fire at two places following the Iranian attacks this morning, Al Jazeera reports.

“The first incident resulted, during the firefighting operation, in a number of injuries among the firefighters and one of the workers, where the site was evacuated and they were transported to provide them with the necessary medical assistance,” it said in a statement.

We reported earlier that Kuwait has announced that two of its power and water desalination plants have been hit in Iranian attacks.