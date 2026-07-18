E-Paper | July 18, 2026

US attacks on Hormozgan province killed at least 7 people, official says

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Recent US attacks on Hormozgan province in southern Iran have killed “about seven to eight people”, all of whom were civilians, Ahmad Moradi, a representative for the province, told Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

The report added that the attacks took place in the past two nights, with one US attack targeting one of the bridges in the province, which hit two family cars, killing six people.

The Tappeh Allah Akbar neighbourhood in Bandar Abbas was also targeted, killing a woman and leaving a one-year-old with an amputation. A driver who was supplying fuel to stations was killed in a fire.

Iran Israel War

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