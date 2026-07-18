E-Paper | July 18, 2026

READ: Egypt's 'Garbage City' recyclers reap gains from Iran war plastic squeeze

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In the labyrinthine alleyways of Cairo’s Garbage City, recycling specialist Peter Romany finds himself fielding calls from factories scrambling for plastic to plug supply shortfalls caused by the US-Israel war on Iran.

The 25-year-old is among the hundreds of recyclers and manufacturers across Egypt benefiting from a war-driven surge in demand ever since the United States and Iran choked off the Strait of Hormuz — a major shipping lane for the raw materials from which plastic is made.

At the heart of the boom is the sprawling eastern Cairo settlement of Manshiyet Nasser, where generations of garbage collectors have built one of the world’s most sophisticated informal recycling systems.

Read more here.

Egyptian workers load bails of plastic for recycling on a truck at the garbage city in the Manshiyet Nasser neighbourhood in Cairo on July 6, 2026. — AFP
Egyptian workers load bails of plastic for recycling on a truck at the garbage city in the Manshiyet Nasser neighbourhood in Cairo on July 6, 2026. — AFP
Iran Israel War

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