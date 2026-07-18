E-Paper | July 18, 2026

IT exports hit record $4.6bn

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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KARACHI: Pakistan’s IT exports hit a record $4.6 billion in FY26, a 21pc surge over $3.8bn in FY25.

The country recorded monthly exports of $416m in June, up 23pc year-on-year (YoY) and 12pc month-on-month.

The government achie­ved the $4.5 target set for the outgoing fiscal year, Topline Securities said.

Under ‘Uraan Pakistan’ national economic plan, the government has also set an FY29 target of $10bn in IT exports.

BMA Research said export growth was driven by the increasing expansion of Pakistani IT firms into MENAP and European markets.

Mobile phone assembly

Local mobile phone assemblers produced 1.93 million units in June, down 12pc year on year and 4pc month on month.

As per the latest data released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), local assembly declined by 8pc to 13.10m units in 6MCY26 from 14.24m units in 6MCY25.

Local manufacturing met 75pc of Pakistan’s mobile phone demand in June, down from 86pc in May. For 6MCY26, this ratio stands at 85pc, the brokerage house said.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026

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