IT exports hit record $366m in September

KARACHI: Pakistan’s IT exports hit a monthly record of $366 million in September, up by 25pc year-on-year and 9pc month-on-month.

This number is also higher than the last 12-month average of $326m. The surge pushed the IT exports to $1.06 billion in the first quarter of FY26, up by 21pc year-on-year.

The growth in IT exports during the month was due to exporters’ growing client base globally, especially in the GCC region, relaxation in the permissible retention limit by the State Bank, increasing it from 35pc to 50pc in the Exporters’ Specialised Foreign Curr­ency Accounts, allowance of equity investment abroad through these foreign currency accounts and stability in the dollar-rupee parity, encouraging IT exporters to bring higher portion of profits back to Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, October 21st, 2025