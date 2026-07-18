Four killed, nine injured as two cars collide in Wadh

KHUZDAR: Four people were killed and nine others were injured in a head-on collision between two cars on Quetta-Karachi National Highway near the Drakhala Badrang area of Wadh on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Bibi Arifa, Shah Bibi, Muhammad Ali and Bilal Ahmed.

According to police, the accident occurred when two cars coming from the opposite direction collided with each other due to over-speeding.

“Four people, two of them women, lost their lives on the spot while nine others suffered injuries,” Khuzdar district SSP Dost Muhammad Dashti said.

He said that soon after the accident, police and volunteers of 2211 rushed to the accident area and took bodies and the injured to Khuzdar district hospital.

Hospital officials said that condition of four of the nine injured people was critical and they needed special treatment and were later referred to Khuzdar for specialised treatment.

Wadh DSP Khalid Hussain said police had launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident. He urged motorists to strictly observe traffic regulations and refrain from over-speeding to help prevent similar tragedies on highways of the province.

The bodies of the victims were handed over to their family members.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2026