Houthis ready to follow Iran supreme leader’s orders: defence minister

Yemen’s Houthi defence minister, Major General Mohammed Al-Atafi, has told the country’s Saba news agency that the movement is ready to follow Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei’s orders, Al Jazeera reports.

“We confirm the readiness of the armed forces to implement any directives issued by the Iranian supreme leader if the siege on the Yemeni people continues,” he tells Yemen’s official state news agency.

He also warns “aggressor countries, particularly the Saudi enemy and those who support it”, that the Houthis have all options available.