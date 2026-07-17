E-Paper | July 18, 2026

Qatar condemns Iran’s attacks on its territory, Gulf states, Jordan

Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

In a statement posted on X, Qatar’s foreign ministry says attacks launched by Iran are a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the targeted states, and a blatant breach of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the principles of good neighbourliness”, Al Jazeera reports.

Qatar holds Iran fully legally responsible for the attacks and their consequences, the statement adds, asserting Doha’s right to respond under international law and Article 51 of the UN Charter to protect its sovereignty and citizens.

Qatar also expresses solidarity with fellow nations defending their territorial integrity and calls for an immediate halt to all military actions, restraint from further escalation, a serious return to dialogue and negotiations, and adherence to previously reached diplomatic understandings.

Iran Israel War

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Barren reforms
17 Jul, 2026

Barren reforms

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s assertion that agriculture and livestock hold the key to Pakistan’s quick...
Dumbing down?
17 Jul, 2026

Dumbing down?

THE awesome power of generative AI has raised concerns in academic and scientific circles about the impact the...
Eyeing the Margallas
17 Jul, 2026

Eyeing the Margallas

AS Pakistan battles a variety of climate crises, state institutions must do all possible to defend critical...
AJK violence
Updated 16 Jul, 2026

AJK violence

Violent confrontations have claimed some 30 lives of both security personnel and protesters since last month.
Deadly lapses
16 Jul, 2026

Deadly lapses

PAKISTAN has investigated too many HIV outbreaks over the past decade to still be surprised by the causes. The ...
Doomed tax initiative
16 Jul, 2026

Doomed tax initiative

THE FBR’s draft simplified tax regime for small shopkeepers is the latest in a long line of attempts to persuade...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe