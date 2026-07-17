Qatar condemns Iran’s attacks on its territory, Gulf states, Jordan

In a statement posted on X, Qatar’s foreign ministry says attacks launched by Iran are a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the targeted states, and a blatant breach of international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the principles of good neighbourliness”, Al Jazeera reports.

Qatar holds Iran fully legally responsible for the attacks and their consequences, the statement adds, asserting Doha’s right to respond under international law and Article 51 of the UN Charter to protect its sovereignty and citizens.

Qatar also expresses solidarity with fellow nations defending their territorial integrity and calls for an immediate halt to all military actions, restraint from further escalation, a serious return to dialogue and negotiations, and adherence to previously reached diplomatic understandings.