Israeli forces have destroyed two buildings in southern Lebanon, Al Jazeera reports citing Iran’s Tasnim news agency.
Local sources tell the news agency that the buildings were bombed by occupying Israeli forces in the town of Kfar Tibnit.
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Israeli forces have destroyed two buildings in southern Lebanon, Al Jazeera reports citing Iran’s Tasnim news agency.
Local sources tell the news agency that the buildings were bombed by occupying Israeli forces in the town of Kfar Tibnit.