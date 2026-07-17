US military claims destroying 'surveillance tower' at Iran's Chahbahar Port

US Central Command (Centcom) claims its forces have successfully destroyed a “surveillance tower” at Iran’s Chahbahar Port, which it claims was “used for decades by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to track and target commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz”.

“The destruction of the tower directly degrades [the] IRGC’s ability to coordinate attacks on innocent civilian crew members,” Centcom adds in a statement published on X.

“Furthermore, the strike protects freedom of navigation in regional waters for all vessels, except for ships attempting to violate the ongoing US naval blockade against Iran.”