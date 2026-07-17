CTD, Bannu police kill 5 suspected terrorists in joint operation

Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and local police personnel have killed five suspected terrorists during a jointly conducted operation (IBO) in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it emerged on Friday.

An official statement by the CTD described the slain individuals as Fitna-al-Khawarij, a term that the state uses to refer to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban.

The statement on Friday detailed the previous night’s action, saying that a “targeted intelligence-based operation” was carried on the basis of “credible information about the presence of terrorists” in the Gulbahar area of Bannu, within the limits of Hawed Police Station.

The operation was carried out through “coordinated planning” to limit the movement of the terrorists in an effective manner, the statement said.

“During the operation, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire on CTD’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and local police personnel,” it said, adding that the law enforcers retaliated in self-defence.

The exchange of fire continued for around 40 minutes, following which a search and clearance operation was launched, during which five terrorists were killed and several others were arrested, the statement said.

Subsequently, a large contingent of police reached the site and cordoned off the area, it said, adding that the search and clearance was under way to track down and arrest the terrorist who had fled.

Meanwhile, “ the process of identification of the killed terrorists, criminal profiling and forensic analysis was also being conducted”.

The statememt said that five Kalashnikovs, 10 magazines, five bandoliers, two hand grenades and ammunition in large quantities were found in the possession of the terrorists. The weapons and ammunition were confiscated for forensic analysis and further investigation, it added.

It further stated that legal action would also be taken against “their facilitators, those who provided them financial and logistical support and the terrorism network”.

KP Inspector General of Police (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed and the CTD additional IG commended the SWAT team and local police personnel following the operation, the statement said.

It quoted the KP IG as saying: “IBOs against the terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij, their facilitators and their support networks will continue with in a more effective manner. The terrorists will be pursued to their safe havens and brought to justice.”

He further said that “the blood of martyrs will not go in vain” and expressed the resolve to continue operations against terrorists.

Bannu district has been the scene of repeated security incidents in recent months, with both civilians and local security forces coming under attack amid a broader surge in militant violence.

A police official was martyred while six security personnel and four civilians were injured after terrorists attacked a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district on Wednesday night.

The attackers had attempted to ram a vehicle loaded with explosives into Miryan Police Station, triggering a powerful blast, which was followed by a prolonged exchange of fire between the terrorists and police personnel.

According to police, the terrorists attempted to storm the police station immediately after the attack. However, police and security forces responded promptly, successfully foiling their plans.

Police official Noor Jamal Khan, who was critically injured in the attack, succumbed to his injuries, Bannu police said in an official statement on Thursday.

Terrorism incidents in Bannu, including attacks on police and jirga members, have prompted targeted operations by police and security forces in various localities to disrupt terror networks.

On June 26, security forces killed seven terrorists in an operation in Bannu’s Baka Khel tehsil.

Security sources stated that the forces carried out a successful operation in the Ghora Baka Khel area of Baka Khel tehsil, targeting a suspected vehicle loaded with weapons and explosive materials.

According to the sources, the forces received credible information about the suspicious movement of terrorists. Acting swiftly on the intelligence, they targeted the suspected vehicle, parked near a government school, using a quadcopter.

The vehicle was carrying a heavy cache of weapons, including a 12.7-millimetre machine gun, RPGs, and mortar shells, the sources said.