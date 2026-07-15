E-Paper | July 15, 2026

At least 5 injured, including police official, in attack on Bannu police station

Muhammad Waseem Khan Published Updated
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

BANNU: At least five people, including a police official, were injured on Wednesday after terrorists attacked a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, triggering heavy retaliatory fire from security personnel.

Bannu District Police Officer Captain (retd) Muhammad Furqan Bilal confirmed the incident, while the administration of the local hospital confirmed the casualties.

According to reports, the attackers attempted to ram a vehicle loaded with explosives into Miryan Police Station, triggering a powerful blast.

Police sources said that after the blast, a heavy exchange of fire continued for a considerable time between the terrorists and police personnel, while security was further tightened in the area.

Additional police contingents reached the site, while members of the Police Peace Committee also arrived at the scene, the sources added.

Reports said the sound of the explosion was heard from a considerable distance. The blast also damaged the police station building and nearby residential areas.

Prior to the attack on the police station, terrorists blew up a previously damaged bridge on the route to the station in an attempt to hinder reinforcements and rescue services.

Following the attack, area residents assisted in rescue operations.

In April, a suicide car bomb attack at the Domel Police Station in Bannu killed at least five civilians, while 13 others were injured, including one policeman.

Bannu district has been the scene of repeated security incidents in recent months, with both civilians and local security forces coming under attack amid a broader surge in militant violence.

Violence in Bannu has included attacks on police and jirga members, prompting targeted operations by police and security forces in various localities to disrupt militant networks.

KP has seen a rise in terror attacks in the past year. According to the Annual Security Report 2025 from the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), KP recorded a significant surge in violence last year as “fatalities rose from 1,620 in 2024 to 2,331 in 2025”.

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Beyond declarations
Updated 15 Jul, 2026

Beyond declarations

States that fail to harness the talents of half their population limit their own growth and resilience.
A timely authority
15 Jul, 2026

A timely authority

EVERY summer now seems to bring fresh warnings from Pakistan’s northern mountains. This week was no different, ...
India voter purge
15 Jul, 2026

India voter purge

AFTER over 12 years of BJP rule, minorities in India — particularly its Muslims — face fascist thuggery at the...
Dire straits
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Dire straits

FOR some time, the escalating confrontation between the US and Iran has been playing out round the strategically...
Ethnic targets
Updated 14 Jul, 2026

Ethnic targets

THE murder of five workers from Punjab in Mashkel is another grim reminder that ethnic violence remains a persistent...
Poverty punished
14 Jul, 2026

Poverty punished

THE challenge of illegal migrations should be viewed through a humanitarian lens. Harsh punishments for the poor...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe