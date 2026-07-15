At least 5 injured, including police official, in attack on Bannu police station

BANNU: At least five people, including a police official, were injured on Wednesday after terrorists attacked a police station in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu district, triggering heavy retaliatory fire from security personnel.

Bannu District Police Officer Captain (retd) Muhammad Furqan Bilal confirmed the incident, while the administration of the local hospital confirmed the casualties.

According to reports, the attackers attempted to ram a vehicle loaded with explosives into Miryan Police Station, triggering a powerful blast.

Police sources said that after the blast, a heavy exchange of fire continued for a considerable time between the terrorists and police personnel, while security was further tightened in the area.

Additional police contingents reached the site, while members of the Police Peace Committee also arrived at the scene, the sources added.

Reports said the sound of the explosion was heard from a considerable distance. The blast also damaged the police station building and nearby residential areas.

Prior to the attack on the police station, terrorists blew up a previously damaged bridge on the route to the station in an attempt to hinder reinforcements and rescue services.

Following the attack, area residents assisted in rescue operations.

In April, a suicide car bomb attack at the Domel Police Station in Bannu killed at least five civilians, while 13 others were injured, including one policeman.

Bannu district has been the scene of repeated security incidents in recent months, with both civilians and local security forces coming under attack amid a broader surge in militant violence.

Violence in Bannu has included attacks on police and jirga members, prompting targeted operations by police and security forces in various localities to disrupt militant networks.