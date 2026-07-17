Private airline makes Bahawalpur airport operative again

BAHAWALPUR: A private airline launched its Karachi-Bahawalpur-Islamabad flight service on Thursday, marking the resumption of passenger flight operations at Bahawalpur airport after several years.

With the launch of the private airline’s service, Bahawalpur Airport has become operational again, restoring commercial air travel from the city after a prolonged closure.

Bahawalpur Airport Manager Aitzaz Ahsan told Dawn that the inaugural South Air flight arrived from Karachi with four passengers on board. After a 30-minute stopover at Bahawalpur Airport, the aircraft departed for Islamabad carrying 12 passengers.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza inaugurated the flight operation at the airport. The inaugural flight was warmly received by the district administration, representatives of the business community, and local citizens.

The reception was led by the deputy commissioner and attended by Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) President Zafar Sharif, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Dr Aisha Khan, Bahawalpur Gymkhana Secretary Waheed Arshad Chaudhry, and others, who presented garlands to the arriving passengers and crew.

Speaking on the occasion, South Air Chief Commercial Officer Siraj Anwar Qazi said the airline planned to induct additional aircraft into its fleet to provide more convenient and comfortable travel facilities for passengers.

According to the airport manager, South Air will operate flights on the Karachi-Bahawalpur-Islamabad route three times a week - on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays.

PIA had suspended its flight operations from Bahawalpur Airport in 2024, citing a shortage of aircraft, despite the route reportedly being commercially profitable. The decision drew criticism from local residents, the business community and people from neighbouring districts, including Bahawalnagar, who repeatedly demanded the restoration of air services.

During the suspension of PIA’s operations, elected representatives and business leaders made several efforts to persuade the authorities to restore flights from Bahawalpur, but to no avail. As a result, passengers had to travel to Multan Airport to catch domestic flights.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026