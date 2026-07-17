Shepherd killed over TikTok video in Gojra

TOBA TEK SINGH: A shepherd was killed by his fellow shepherds over a TikTok video in Gojra on Thursday.

Gojra Saddar police identified the deceased as Muhammad Ramzan of Chak 369-JB. He was grazing cattle near Chak 368-JB when Shahzad and Usman of Chak 48-GB, Malowal, also reached there to graze their cattle.

A dispute arose between them over the issue of making a TikTok video, which escalated and Shahzad and others opened fire on him. As a result, he was seriously wounded and shifted to Gojra Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.

The doctors referred him to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where he succumbed to his injuries.

UNDERAGE: A middle-aged man has been arrested by Tandlianwala City police for contracting marriage with an underage girl at Gojra.

Complainant Gulzar Ahmad of Chak 421-JB, Gojra, claimed in his the first information report (FIR) that the suspect, with the connivance of some persons of Gojra and Tandlianwala, prepared a fake birth certificate of his daughter Swera (14) and married her off on March 24.

His one accomplice, named Nadim of Gojra, had also been arrested while raids were underway to arrest nikah registrar, Hafiz Manzoor Ahmad, and five others involved in the crime.

PROTEST: Workers of a construction company blocked traffic at Shahbaz Chowk of Toba by staging a demonstration against traffic police on imposing fine of Rs5,000 on their company’s crane busy in development work.

A traffic warden had issued a ticket to the machine operator.

The protesters parked a number of vehicles in the roundabout. As a result, traffic remained blocked for half an hour. However, they ended their protest on the assurance of police officers that an inquiry would be held and action would be taken against the traffic warden concerned.

ELECTROCUTED: A renowned national kabaddi player was electrocuted in Chak 321-JB Seowal.

Reports said kabaddi player Muhammad Ahmad (20) touched a live electric wire through an electric switch, received electric shocks and died on the spot.

RAPE: Mananwala police in Sheikhupura district arrested a man on the charge of raping a physically challenged beggar woman at village Kotwar.

Station House Officer Abdul Khaliq Gujjar said the victim whose both legs and armed had issues was present at a shrine to get alms from where the suspect took her to an outhouse and raped her.

ACCIDENTS: A speeding car killed a pedestrian on Canal Road at Faisalabad.

Rescuers said Javed (42) was on the way to his work in a factory when a car driver hit him, causing his death on the spot.

The driver fled in his car after the accident.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2026