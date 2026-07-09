E-Paper | July 09, 2026

EXPLOITED GIG WORKERS

From the Newspaper Published Updated
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EXPLOITED GIG WORKERS: This is with reference to the recent tragic incidents in which young food delivery riders lost their lives in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area. It is imperative to highlight the hazardous conditions under which Karachi’s gig-economy workforce operates. Delivery riders are pushed to their limits by corporate algorithms that mandate rigid and unrealistic delivery timelines. To avoid penalties or missing out on meagre incentives, they are forced to navigate chaotic traffic at perilous speeds. Compounding this vulnerability is the complete absence of standardised health-care and life insurance coverage. The government must intervene to enforce delivery timelines and mandate compre-hensive workplace injury insurance.

Warda Aasim
Karachi

UNDERPAID POLICE: The salaries of policemen are less than what street vendors earn. When the police force is just like the other forces of the state, with similar duties, why does this discrimination exist? Policemen should be given reasonable salaries, medical and accom-modation facilities, and other allowances. This would provide financial stability to their families and mental comfort to them. Such necessary actions would encourage the police to work more diligently. The authorities concerned should revise the salary scale of the entire police force.

Muhammad Bilal
Karachi

SCHOOL BUILDINGS: On the basis of media reports one comes across every now and then, it could be safely assumed that a large number of school buildings are in a seriously dilapidated state in Sindh, with collapsing roofs and walls having already caused deaths and injuries to many. Unfortunately, in each and every district of Sindh, school buildings are in a bad shape. While individuals and communities have been raising their voice, seeking government attention to the critical matter, the relevant authorities, on the other hand, have consistently failed to take any corrective measure.

Mansoor ul Haque Solangi
Karachi

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026

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