Unicef likely to suspend recruitment of social mobilisers

PESHAWAR: Unicef is likely to suspend the recruitment of 600 social mobilisation officers in the southern districts for COMNet, an organisation associated with social mobilisation to address refusal cases against polio vaccination, over complaints of merit violation in the recruitment process.

The interviews for the positions had already been completed to pave the way for the smooth conduct of polio vaccination in southern districts, which have been continuously recording polio cases, according to sources.

However, the selected candidates couldn’t receive employment contracts after complaints against violations of merit in the recruitment process surfaced.

The sources said that Joseph Mabirizi, the Unicef programme specialist, had suspended the process till review of the complaints lodged by candidates. According to them, the review process may take time, and all the positions may be re-advertised.

The unsuccessful candidates or those who weren’t shortlisted for interviews alleged that they hadn’t been selected despite having been in the same position since 2014, while others with no experience had been appointed.

The candidates said that a joint committee comprising representatives of Unicef and ZMK, a vendor under the supervision of the Unicef programme specialist, had been constituted to examine the concerns raised regarding the COMNet recruitment process.

However, the proposed review mechanism has drawn criticism from the complainants as the bulk of the complaints related to the conduct of the recruitment process carried out by Unicef and ZMK.

The disgruntled candidates have called for the formation of an independent inquiry committee to investigate the allegations of favouritism, nepotism and violations of merit.

The candidates argued that an inquiry conducted by an independent body would enhance transparency, strengthen public confidence in the findings, and help ensure accountability in the recruitment process.

Meanwhile, sources said that Unicef, while responding to allegations regarding recruitment processes, has advised candidates to submit their complaints through official channels rather than unsolicited emails to individual staff members or their personal addresses.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026