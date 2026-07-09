E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Gilani to join Qaumi Watan Party

Bureau Report Published Updated
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PESHAWAR: Chairman of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, held a detailed meeting with former federal minister, former attorney general, senior advocate of the Supreme Court and senior politician Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gilani to discuss the prevailing political, economic and security situation in Pakistan, with particular focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mr Sherpao invited Mr Gilani to join the QWP and work together for the welfare of the people of Pakistan, especially the Pakhtuns, and to contribute towards building a peaceful, prosperous and democratic Pakistan.

Responding to the invitation, Mr Gilani appreciated the vision and political approach of Qaumi Watan Party and, in principle, agreed to join QWP. He stated that he would soon make a formal announcement of joining Qaumi Watan Party in a press conference.

According to a statement issued here the other day, during the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on the challenges confronting the country.

They agreed that Pakistan was passing through a critical period marked by economic difficulties, political instability and a deteriorating law and order situation.

They emphasised that those issues required responsible leadership, national unity, democratic dialogue and people-centric policies to steer the country towards stability and progress.

The discussion also focused on the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the worsening security environment, economic challenges, unemployment and lack of development have become matters of serious concern.

Both leaders stressed the need for restoring peace, strengthening democratic institutions, promoting good governance and ensuring equitable development for all regions, particularly the merged districts and other neglected areas of the province.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026

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