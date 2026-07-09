Govt gives away buses to Bajaur colleges

BAJAUR: The federal government on Wednesday handed over five buses to public-sector colleges to provide students with safe and reliable transport facilities in Bajaur district.

The keys of the buses, which arrived in the district a day earlier, were presented to the principals of five major educational institutions during a ceremony held at the district administration’s jirga hall in Civil Colony, Khar.

MNA Mubarak Zeb Khan, deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan, district police officer Mohammad Khalid Khan, elders, political and social activists, were also in attendance.

Addressing the ceremony, Mubarak Zeb, who is Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Tribal Districts, said the buses were named after his elder brother, Rehan Zeb Khan, who was killed by unidentified assailants during the February 8, 2024, general elections campaign.

He added that the buses were meant to ensure safe and comfortable transport for students.

He claimed that the buses were approved by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his request.

The buses have been allocated to the Government Postgraduate College, Khar, Government Degree College, Nawagai, Government Degree College, Barang, Government Degree College, Barkholozo Mamund, and Khar Middle School and College.

Mr Zeb said the initiative would create new interest in higher education among students from far-flung areas of the district, many of whom were unable to pursue further studies due to a lack of transport facilities.

“This is the first time in Bajaur’s history that colleges have received such modern buses for students,” he said, adding that the facility would end the transportation problems of hundreds of students from remote areas.

Meanwhile, residents of Khar town on Wednesday expressed resentment over power suspension after an electricity pole was knocked down by a windstorm three days ago.

Speaking to reporters, they said that an electricity pole supplying power to the area from the grid station was damaged by the windstorm and had not yet been repaired, leaving the entire area in darkness.

The residents asked the relevant authorities to restore the power supply.

Meanwhile, an official of the Tribal Electric Supply Company in Khar said efforts were under way to repair or replace the damaged pole.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026