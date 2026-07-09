E-Paper | July 09, 2026

Mohmand student builds drone prototype

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MOHMAND: In a modest workspace far from the country’s major research institutions, a young student of FSc Pre-Engineeringfrom Khyber Pakhtunkhawa’s Mohmand district is quietly demonstrating that innovation can flourish even in the most resource-constrained environments.

Khan Muhammad, a student at Al-Khair Students Academy & Tuition Centre in Mian Mandi, has designed and assembled a prototype drone through self-learning, determination and months of experimentation, despite having no access to an engineering laboratory, advanced equipment or formal technical training.

Using locally available components and independently acquired knowledge, the young innovator developed the drone’s basic structure and electronic systems. However, the project remains incomplete because he cannot afford a flying frame a vital component costing around Rs20,000 that is required to make the aircraft fully operational.

“My dream is to contribute to Pakistan’s technological progress by developing locally engineered drone systems,” Khan Muhammad said. “With the right guidance and resources, I want to design drones that can support agriculture, disaster management, search and rescue operations, environmental monitoring and other public-service initiatives.”

Mujahid Khan, a Physics lecturer at Government College Shabqadar and teacher at Al-Khair Tuition Centre, describe him as an exceptionally dedicated student with a natural aptitude for science, engineering and problem-solving.

They believe his work reflects the potential that exists among thousands of talented students studying in Pakistan’s rural and underserved communities.

Educationists say Khan Muhammad’s achievement underscores a broader national challenge. “Pakistan being home to many gifted young minds, financial constraints and limited access to research facilities often prevent them from transforming promising ideas into practical innovations.”

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026

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