Excise dept collected over Rs25bn in outgoing fiscal year

ISLAMABAD: The Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad collected record revenue of Rs25.43 billion during the fiscal year 2025-26.

The department collected revenue far more than its set revenue target in which significant success was achieved especially in vehicle registration fees, road tax, hotel tax, professional tax and other areas.

A press release said Rs19.13 billion was collected in excise while Rs 6.30 billion was collected in FBR. After which the total collections were Rs25.43 billion more than the set target.

This extraordinary achievement is the result of the effective strategy of the Excise and Taxation Department, transparent system, use of modern technology, effective monitoring and the day and night hard work of the officers and officials.

Provision of better and timely facilities to the public, increase in tax net, digitalization and effective measures of revenue recovery played a key role in this success.

The Excise and Taxation Department, Islamabad appeals to the public to pay all their taxes and vehicle-related dues on time and get services only from government so that a transparent, effective and people-friendly system can be further strengthened.

Director Bilal Azam said people will get 10 percent discount on token tax through PAK AAP in July 2026.

Due to public trust, the Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has achieved record revenue, Mr Azam said, adding that the Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department is striving to provide modern facilities to the citizens.

The people’s trust in the Islamabad Excise and Taxation Department has increased due to the people-friendly policies and provision of modern technology-equipped civil services of Director Excise and Taxation Department Islamabad Bilal Azam.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026