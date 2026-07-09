ATC declares accused fit for trial in Rangers personnel death case

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday declared Hashim Abbasi, the main accused in the case involving the killing of four Rangers personnel during the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) protest on November 26, 2024, mentally fit to stand trial, paving the way for the commencement of regular proceedings after an eight-month delay.

During the hearing, the prosecution presented the medical board’s report, which stated that Hashim Abbasi was mentally sound. Accepting the report, the court summoned prosecution witnesses for recording evidence in the regular trial. The proceedings had remained suspended for nearly eight months due to the non-availability of the medical assessment.

In December last year, the court had constituted a medical board and directed it to examine the accused and submit its findings before further proceedings in the case.

Hashim Abbasi has been accused of driving a vehicle into Rangers personnel deployed during the PTI protest, resulting in the deaths of four Rangers officials and injuries to others. He is facing trial as the principal accused in the case.

The first information report (FIR), registered at Ramna Police Station, also nominates PTI founder Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur and several other PTI leaders. The case carries charges under Sections 302 (murder), 324 (attempt to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

According to the prosecution, the accused driver allegedly rammed a Land Cruiser into Rangers personnel with the intention of killing them during the protest. Police officials, quoting the FIR, had alleged that the act was carried out at the direction of PTI leadership. Following the incident, the driver was arrested near Shaheen Chowk and the vehicle was taken into police custody.

Police had earlier stated that the accused driver claimed he could not see the Rangers personnel as they suddenly appeared in front of his vehicle.

Investigation reports also suggested that the driver might have been under the influence of drugs, though legal experts maintained that this factor alone would not automatically turn the case into one of intentional murder.

After the medical board confirmed the accused’s mental fitness, the ATC ordered the start of the regular trial and summoned prosecution witnesses to record their statements.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026