3 police officials suspended in corruption case in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Three police officials of Dhamial police station were arrested immediately after a case was registered against them after a citizen lodged a corruption complaint against them on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dhamial Sub-Inspector Anwarul Haq, meanwhile, was suspended and charge-sheeted for negligence of duties.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera took notice of a citizen’s complaint and ordered immediate registration of an FIR against police officials and also to arrest them.

The citizen had complained about corruption of Dhamial police station officials which led to immediate inquiry and subsequent registration of a case against them. The inquiry was carried out on the orders of the CPO, the spokesman said.

When allegations were proven true in the inquiry, the CPO suspended the three officials and ordered a case to be registered against them.

CPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera said corruption, abuse of authority or negligence of duties will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The CPO issued the directives after a video showed police officials taking bribe of Rs150,000 from two youth, who were heading to Chakri Road.

Meanwhile, a woman allegedly committed self-immolation due to depression in Waris Khan area on Wednesday.

The victim, aged between 65 and 70 who was a resident of Lunda Bazaar Ghagi Mohallah, was residing alone in her house.

One of the daughters of the deceased woman told the police that she and her sister were married and took turns to visit their mother.

She said when she went to her mother’s house in the morning she found a large number of people gathered outside the house. She was then told that her mother had expired and that she had committed self-immolation.

“My mother often fell into depression because she was alone due to which she committed suicide,” she said in her statement.

Later, the body of the deceased woman was handed over to her heirs after the postmortem conducted at the DHQ hospital.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026