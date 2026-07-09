E-Paper | July 09, 2026

3 police officials suspended in corruption case in Rawalpindi

Mohammad Asghar Published Updated
Riot policemen stand guard as activists of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party gather near their party headquarters, as authorities blocked the road with shipping containers, in Lahore on October 9, 2025. — AFP/File
Riot policemen stand guard as activists of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party gather near their party headquarters, as authorities blocked the road with shipping containers, in Lahore on October 9, 2025. — AFP/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

RAWALPINDI: Three police officials of Dhamial police station were arrested immediately after a case was registered against them after a citizen lodged a corruption complaint against them on Wednesday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dhamial Sub-Inspector Anwarul Haq, meanwhile, was suspended and charge-sheeted for negligence of duties.

According to a police spokesman, City Police Officer (CPO) Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera took notice of a citizen’s complaint and ordered immediate registration of an FIR against police officials and also to arrest them.

The citizen had complained about corruption of Dhamial police station officials which led to immediate inquiry and subsequent registration of a case against them. The inquiry was carried out on the orders of the CPO, the spokesman said.

When allegations were proven true in the inquiry, the CPO suspended the three officials and ordered a case to be registered against them.

CPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera said corruption, abuse of authority or negligence of duties will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

The CPO issued the directives after a video showed police officials taking bribe of Rs150,000 from two youth, who were heading to Chakri Road.

Meanwhile, a woman allegedly committed self-immolation due to depression in Waris Khan area on Wednesday.

The victim, aged between 65 and 70 who was a resident of Lunda Bazaar Ghagi Mohallah, was residing alone in her house.

One of the daughters of the deceased woman told the police that she and her sister were married and took turns to visit their mother.

She said when she went to her mother’s house in the morning she found a large number of people gathered outside the house. She was then told that her mother had expired and that she had committed self-immolation.

“My mother often fell into depression because she was alone due to which she committed suicide,” she said in her statement.

Later, the body of the deceased woman was handed over to her heirs after the postmortem conducted at the DHQ hospital.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Pakistan

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Gulf flare-up
Updated 09 Jul, 2026

Gulf flare-up

IS the fragile US-Iran ceasefire — and the memorandum of understanding that underpins it — collapsing? Unless...
Costly food
09 Jul, 2026

Costly food

THE recent decline in diesel and LPG prices should have brought some relief to consumers struggling with high food...
Unliveable city
09 Jul, 2026

Unliveable city

IT comes as no surprise. Karachi — Pakistan’s largest city, its financial engine and home to over 20m people —...
Hamas’s move
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Hamas’s move

THE decision taken by Hamas to relinquish governance of Gaza appears to be designed to put the onus on the US and...
Terrorism threat
Updated 08 Jul, 2026

Terrorism threat

THE surge in terrorist violence in Balochistan highlights the renewed threat confronting Pakistan. The martyrdom of...
Football meddling
08 Jul, 2026

Football meddling

AFTER ending co-hosts America’s World Cup run in the last-16 stage, Belgium felt justice had been served. It was...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe