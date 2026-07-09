Workshop trains stakeholders to strengthens readiness for global carbon markets

ISLAMABAD: Government and private sector representatives, along with international partners, gathered here on Wednesday for a three-day workshop aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s preparedness to participate in international carbon markets under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

The workshop, held from July 6 to 8, was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, the UNFCCC Secretariat and the Supporting Preparedness for Article 6 Cooperation (SPAR6C) programme. The initiative is globally implemented by the Global Green Growth Institute and led in Pakistan by the UNEP Copenhagen Climate Centre.

The event brought together representatives from the federal and provincial governments, alongside private sector stakeholders, to enhance the technical knowledge and institutional readiness required for implementing Article 6 mechanisms.

As countries intensify efforts to meet their Nationally Determined Contributions, Article 6 is emerging as a key tool to mobilise climate finance, encourage low-carbon investment and strengthen global cooperation.

Pakistan has recently taken steps to develop its national carbon market framework, creating an opportunity to build the expertise needed to engage effectively in these markets.

Speaking at the opening session, Additional Secretary of the ministry Mahmood Hassan emphasised the importance of aligning environmental ambition with practical implementation mechanisms. He said carbon markets were complex and evolving, and capacity-building efforts were essential to bridge the gap between policy and implementation.

Over the three days, participants received practical training on the rules, procedures and institutional arrangements underpinning Article 6. The programme included presentations, technical demonstrations, case studies and interactive discussions tailored to Pakistan’s national context.

Officials from the UNFCCC said such initiatives played a critical role in strengthening institutional readiness and ensuring high-integrity participation in global carbon markets. The workshop also focused on cooperative approaches under Article 6.2 and the Article 6.4 Paris Agreement Crediting Mechanism.

A key component of the training was to build capacity across government institutions responsible for climate policy, project approval, registry systems and reporting. Participants were guided on project development cycles, compliance procedures and carbon accounting standards.

The workshop also encouraged dialogue among government agencies, private sector project developers and technical experts to address regulatory and operational challenges and foster partnerships.

Participants reviewed international demand for high-quality carbon credits and explored non-market approaches under Article 6.8, providing a broader understanding of the evolving carbon market landscape.

The SPAR6C programme has also supported pilot initiatives in Pakistan, including a methane capture project at the Lakhodair landfill in Lahore, aimed at reducing emissions and accessing international climate finance.

Organisers said the workshop would help establish a shared understanding among stakeholders and lay the groundwork for coordinated implementation.

Participants were expected to identify priority actions and opportunities for collaboration to translate the training into long-term institutional capacity and practical outcomes.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026