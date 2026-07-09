Journalist’s husband passes away

ISLAMABAD: Shahid Usmani, husband of senior journalist Fauzia Shahid, passed away after a protracted illness.

Funeral prayer and burial were held at Media Town on Wednesday.

The Rawalpindi-Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) has expressed grief over the demise.

In a joint condolence statement, RIUJ President Asif Bashir Chaudhry, General Secretary Raja Bashir Usmani, Finance Secretary Izhar Khan Niazi and others have extended their heartfelt sympathies to Fauzia Shahid and the bereaved family.

The journalist community has prayed that Allah may grant eternal peace to the departed soul, elevate his ranks in Jannah, and bless the family with patience and strength to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also condoled the demise of Shahid Usmani.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026