‘Land grabbers’ shoot woman, demolish house

SAHIWAL: Nine armed men allegedly demolished the house structure of a serving army personnel, shot his mother, and forcibly occupied the plot at 90/12-L village late on Tuesday night.

According to police, Muhammad Afzal, a resident of 90/12-L village, who serves in army, was on a leave and staying with his family.

Late on Tuesday night, Afzal was asleep in the courtyard of his house, when nine armed men — Abid, Farooq, Hamza, Afzal, Bilal, Naveed, Manzoor, Abdullah, and Sahfat — barged in.

The intruders, who were armed with pistols and repeaters, allegedly resorted to aerial firing and forced the family members, including Afzal, to vacate the premises, at gunpoint.

During the firing a bullet hit Afzal’s mother, leaving her injured.

As the house was vacated, the suspects demolished the rooms and occupied the plot.

Afzal immediately called police and Rescue 1122 staff, who shifted his mother to hospital.

The police collected evidence from the scene and registered a case under sections 324, 148 and 149 of the PPC on Afzal’s complaint.

The police later arrested six of the suspects, who are residents of the same village and launched an investigation, including verification of the disputed property’s records.

PATWARI HELD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested a patwari of irrigation department, Pakpattan, for allegedly accepting Rs20,000 as bribe from a grower for openingup a canal water outlet.

According to ACE Circle Officer Sohaib Qasir, the arretsd was made in a raid conducted in the presence of a judicial magistrate, during which marked currency notes were also recovered from the suspect, Akash Ali.

The FIR says that complainant Zahid Husain, a resident of Kahan Singh village of Pakpattan district, had approached the suspect with an application for opening a canal water outlet (moga) to irrigate his fields.

The patwari allegedly demanded Rs30,000 as bribe to do the job, and a deal was struck between them at Rs20,000.

Meanwhile, Zahid reported the matter to the ACE, which conducted a raid under the supervision of a magistrate, leading to Akash’s arrest.

ACE, Sahiwal, registered a case against the suspect under Section 161 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 5(2)-47 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) on the complaint of Zahid.

PFA RAID: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) unearthed a unit producing fake and unhygienic mango juice, in a raid on a private residence in Malkian Hans, Pakpattan.

As per a PFA release, during the raid, the PFA team destroyed 180 liters of bottled “mango juice” and 50 liters of loose juice, confiscating the packing material, and arresting the owner.

A case was registered against the unit’s owner.

According to the PFA, a mobile team intercepted a motorcyclist, Ali Shan, near Sanday Khan on Noorpur Road, who was delivering “mango juice” bottles to local shops.

On inspection, the juice was found to be fake and unhygienic.

Upon questioning, Shan admitted that the juice was being manufactured at his residence in Mohalla Eid Gah, Malkian Hans.

The team accompanied Shan to the premises, where they discovered large-scale production of fake mango juice that was being marketed in the packaging of a brand.

Officials recovered fake labels, empty bottles, mango pulp, food colours, and mixing machines used in the juice manufacturing.

Later, the Malkian Hans police registered a case against Ali Shan under sections 22, 23, 28, and 32 of the Punjab Food Authority Act 2011, on the complaint of Food Safety Officer Muhammad Naeem. Shan was handed over to police.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2026