KP police foiled 341 drone attacks in six months

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Tuesday claimed to have foiled 341 drone attacks by terrorists with the help of modern technology in the last six months.

In a statement, the police said they set up Pakistan’s first dedicated Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Division in March to “disable terrorist drones and conduct further research on them”.

They added that a law and order review meeting, which took place at the central police office with provincial police chief Zulfiqar Hameed in the chair, was briefed about the police’s performance during the first six months of the current year.

The meeting was informed that the counter-terrorism department carried out 2,004 intelligence-based operations in the province over the last six months, foiling major terrorist activities in advance and arresting 504 terrorists, including 14 high-value targets.

Similarly, 182 terrorists were killed in encounters with the police, while 294 attacks were carried out on police forces, of which 161 were successfully repulsed.

The meeting was informed that 122 officers and personnel sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, while 175 personnel were injured.

The police said during various CTD operations this year, 1,771kg explosive material, 91 hand grenades, two suicide jackets, two RPGs, seven RPG shells, eight shotguns, 52 pistols and 45 SMGs were seized.

The meeting was also briefed on the police’s measures against drug peddlers, proclaimed offenders and illegal weapons in the province.

According to police, during the period, 9,159kg of narcotics were recovered, while 10,197 FIRs were registered under the Narcotics Act against drug smugglers, leading to 10,718 arrests. From the possession of detainees, 7,577.32kg of charas, 385.618kg of opium, 246.45kg of heroin and 949.418kg of ice drug (methamphetamine) were recovered.

During the last six months, 21,903 cases were registered and 21,355 accused arrested.

From the possession of detainees, 1,457 rifles, 2,994 shotguns, 25,805 pistols, 141 daggers, 943,047 cartridges, 1,821 Kalashnikovs, 236 Kalakofs, 93 hand grenades, eight stenguns, two push-push guns, 5,117 detonators and 1,215 dynamites and LMGs were recovered.

The police said during the last six months, under the National Action Plan, 2,742 search and strike operations were conducted against criminals in the province in which 10,540 criminals and suspects were arrested and various weapons, ammunition and prohibited items recovered.

During the operations, 39,171 houses and 14,098 hotels were checked, while 1,598 and 73 cases were registered respectively for law violations.

The police chief appreciated his force’s efforts and directed participants to maintain close coordination with other law- enforcement agencies and take strict action against anti-state elements and those disrupting peace in the province.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026