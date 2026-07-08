E-Paper | July 08, 2026

Two injured in roof collapse

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published Updated
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LAHORE: Two persons were injured after the roof of a house collapsed in the Nishtar area here on Tuesday.

The incident was reported on Ashyana Road and initial reports suggested that the roof of the house was made out of mud, which caved in due to its poor condition.

Resultantly, two members of a family got trapped under the remains of the collapsed roof and received minor injuries. Rescue 1122 staff rushed to the site and recovered the persons.

A spokesperson for the Emergency Services said that the persons who got minor injuries were identified as Shabbir (45) and Zulqernain (15).

He said that they were provided first aid on the spot.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026

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