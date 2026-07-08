JI to protest against ‘high’ petroleum levy on 10th

LAHORE: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Tuesday announced nationwide protests and sit-ins on Friday (July 10), against what he called an “extortionary” petroleum levy imposed by the government, besides demanding an open court trial in the alleged kidnapping and rape case involving two foreign women.

Addressing a press conference here at Mansoorah, Mr Rehman demanded the government to raise the issue of India’s water aggression against Pakistan at international forums.

He also demanded immediate initiation of work on the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline and starting formal trade with Iran.

He said dialogue should also be initiated to resolve the ongoing crisis in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K).

Wants govt to raise water issue with India at world forums

JI Naib Emir Liaqat Baloch, deputy secretaries Sheikh Usman Farooq and Nazir Ahmad Janjua, Lahore Emir Ziauddin Ansari and Central Punjab Emir Javed Qasuri were also present.

Mr Rehman said the petroleum levy had become an unbearable burden on people, claiming the government was collecting Rs118 per litre in taxes and levies on petrol.

He also criticised the collection of around Rs60 billion under the Climate Support Levy, alleging the funds were not being spent on environmental protection or climate-related projects.

The JI emir deplored the rampant overcharging of LPG consumers, and rising rates of electricity, and fuel and prices of food items.

Alleging widespread corruption in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), he said it had failed to fulfill its responsibilities despite employing around 25,000 officials.

He accused Punjab government of prioritising publicity over governance.

He claimed nearly 10 million children were out of schools, while educational institutions were being privatised.

He lamented that the farmers had been forced to sell wheat at Rs3,500 per maund, while flour was being sold at around Rs5,600 per maund, blaming various mafias for exploitation of farmers as well as consumers.

He urged the public, particularly the youth, to participate in Friday’s demonstrations.

Demanding an open court trial in the foreigners’ rape case, he said justice must be done, regardless of the suspects social status.

He expressed grief over the recent tragedy in Kahna in which 14 children lost their lives, and warned the government against use the incident as a pretext to target tuition centres.

Instead, he called for addressing the issue of unsafe infrastructure, including dilapidated roads and hanging electricity wires. Rehman said the JI was playing mediator’s role in AJ&K, claiming that the Joint Action Committee was ready for negotiations.

“The ball is now in the government’s court,” he added.

Referring to Donald Trump’s offer regarding mediation over Kashmir and water disputes with India, he said Pakistan should remind the US president of those “commitments”, while leveraging its diplomatic role in facilitating dialogue between Iran and the United States.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026