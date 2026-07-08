Home-based workers rally for recognition

LAHORE: Activists of the Home-Based Women Workers Union held a demonstration here on Tuesday to seek recognition, fair pay, and critical social security benefits for them and other informal workers.

The peaceful demonstration highlighted the urgent needs of this often-invisible workforce that is foundational to many industries.

The protesters were holding placards inscribed with their demands. Key messages included “Provide social security cover to home-based workers” and “Ensure minimum wage for HBWs.”

They stated that home-based workers deserve social security rights, which visually reinforces the message of inclusivity for this significant segment of the labour force.

The workers, operating out of their own homes in often-overlooked sectors like textile finishing, packaging, and artisanal crafts, are calling for formal recognition as legitimate workers under existing labour laws, the implementation and enforcement of a living minimum wage crucial for their families’ well-being, and comprehensive social security protection.

This protection includes essential benefits such as healthcare, sick leave, maternity protection, and old-age pensions, mirroring protections already available to formal employees.

“We are not invisible anymore. Our work contributes significantly to the economy, and yet we are denied even the most basic worker rights,” said Sabira Shahid, general secretary of the Home-Based Workers Union-Punjab. “Our families depend on us, and we are simply demanding the same fair treatment and security that other workers enjoy. It is time for the government and society to recognise our essential role and guarantee our right to decent work and social protection.”

The protest organisers are calling upon the labour department to engage in immediate dialogue to formalise home-based work and implement comprehensive social security and minimum wage policies. This movement is not just about wages; it’s about acknowledging the humanity and dignity of millions of workers, mainly women, who are currently left behind by the current labour framework, concluded Sabira.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026