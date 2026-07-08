No new taxes to achieve fiscal targets, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman has said that the provincial government will achieve its revenue targets for the fiscal year 2026-27 without imposing any additional tax burden on taxpayers.

“The complete digitalisation of the tax system will be ensured during the new financial year. Transparency, effective enforcement, and improved collection of existing taxes will remain the government’s key priorities. A zero-tolerance policy will be adopted against fake invoicing and tax evasion.

Tax defaulters will be encouraged to fulfill their tax obligations, while unregistered businesses will be brought into the tax net through registration,” he said while addressing the annual strategic conference organised by the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA).

Congratulating the PRA on achieving Rs368 billion in revenue collection during FY 2025-26, with an exceptional 36 percent annual growth, the minister said that the PRA had achieved a remarkable milestone by collecting Rs97 billion more in taxes than the previous fiscal year. He appreciated the outstanding performance of the authority and congratulated the entire PRA team on this achievement.

According to him, the increase in Punjab’s own-source revenues represented significant progress towards reducing dependence on the federal government and reflected the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He added that tax reforms were not aimed solely at increasing revenue; rather, the Punjab government was actively working to promote transparency in the tax system and eliminate corruption. He emphasised that higher revenues translated into better public services.

“The government is utilising taxpayers’ money to improve healthcare and education facilities, provide essential infrastructure for businesses, and implement public welfare projects,” he said.

The finance minister further stated that public cooperation was essential for eliminating corruption from the tax system. He urged citizens to always demand a proper receipt while making payments and to discourage businesses that refuse to issue e-bills or accept digital payments.

He added that, during the new fiscal year, the institutional capacity of the PRA would be further strengthened and the use of modern technology expanded to make enforcement more effective.

Addressing the ceremony, PRA Chairman Moazzam Iqbal Supra said the PRA had achieved the highest tax collection in its history during the FY 2025-26, attributing this success to the authority’s effective strategy, digital reforms, and teamwork. He stated that the implementation of the electronic tax system had been playing a key role in eliminating corruption from the tax administration.

He added that further reforms during the current fiscal year would ensure greater transparency in the tax system and enhance the institutional capacity of the authority. He emphasised that achieving the prescribed revenue targets was not possible without reforms and transparency, as taxpayers’ confidence in state institutions remains the cornerstone of a successful tax system.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2026